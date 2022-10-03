Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

