Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 327,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 29.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

