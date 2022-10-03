Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 280 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.