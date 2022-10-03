Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 164,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average of $159.33.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

