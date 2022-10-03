Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $143.67 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. The company has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

