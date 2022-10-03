Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

