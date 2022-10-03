Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.33.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.