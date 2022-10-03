Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.33. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

