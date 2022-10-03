Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,697 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

