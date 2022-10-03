Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.2% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

