Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.33. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

