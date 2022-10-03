Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 30.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

