Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Visa by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 785,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $170,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average of $206.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.