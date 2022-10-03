Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 46,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 126,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

