Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 121,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

