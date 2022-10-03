Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 260 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

