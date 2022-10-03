Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.