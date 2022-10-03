Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

