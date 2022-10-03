Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Tyson Foods by 26.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 34.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TSN opened at $65.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

