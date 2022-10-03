Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $115,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $264.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.52. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.