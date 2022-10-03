Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,190 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $111,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

