Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 30,190 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,190 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $111,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.