Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $275.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day moving average is $297.51. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

