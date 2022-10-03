Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC opened at $438.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $423.39 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.50.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance



Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

