Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,474,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 880.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 605.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $438.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.50. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $423.39 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

