Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.11. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

