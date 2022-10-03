Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $275.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

