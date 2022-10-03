Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 46,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 126,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 150,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

