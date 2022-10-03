CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 38,520 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,520 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

