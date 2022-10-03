David J Yvars Group Sells 726 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

David J Yvars Group reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 10.6% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $15,109,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $7,863,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,002,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 968,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,343,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $451,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94,449 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.90 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $232.73 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

