Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases Shares of 537 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

