DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

