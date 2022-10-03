Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

