Econ Financial Services Corp Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

