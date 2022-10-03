Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $115.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

