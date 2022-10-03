Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.21 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

