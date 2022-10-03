Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

