Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $239.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

