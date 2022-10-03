Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $264.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

