Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,484 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 173,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,588,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,367,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.