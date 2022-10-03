Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 7,343 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $96.25 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

