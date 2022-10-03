Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

