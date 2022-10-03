Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

EXPD opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

