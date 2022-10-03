First American Trust FSB Sells 3,745 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

