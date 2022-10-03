First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,915.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 64,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,332,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,218,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

