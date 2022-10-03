Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

