Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Fortinet by 357.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after buying an additional 637,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Fortinet by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,344,000 after buying an additional 300,614 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

