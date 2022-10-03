Founders Capital Management Invests $34,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

