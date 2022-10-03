GAM Holding AG Purchases 3,360 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $505.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $472.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

