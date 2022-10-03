GAM Holding AG Sells 78,313 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 78,313 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.